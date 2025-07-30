UP Assembly session to begin from Aug 11

Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) The Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will convene from August 11 and continue till August 16, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has approved convening the session from August 11-16, Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey said in a letter sent to all the members.

During the session, new bills are likely to be tabled in the House, Dubey said, adding that members will be informed about them in due course. There will be no meeting of the House on August 15 due to Independence Day and on August 16 due to Krishna Janmashtami, he said. PTI AB RT RT