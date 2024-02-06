UP Assembly Speaker invites all members to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has invited all the members of the Legislative Assembly to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram on February 11, the speaker said on Tuesday.

Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana informed about the government's invitation to all the members during the assembly session on Tuesday.

Mahana, on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, invited members of all parties to visit Ayodhya on February 11.

He said, "In the presence of the chief minister, party leaders had requested to take them to Ayodhya. Shivpal Singh Yadav ji (senior Samajwadi Party leader) had also said that if the Speaker takes us, we will go. I am inviting you all on the behalf of the chief minister and on my own behalf." "All members are invited to visit Ayodhya Dham on February 11. At 8 am, all the members will come here to the Assembly premises and all of us will go together. We have made arrangements for buses. I will also take the bus," Mahana said.

Giving further information about the planned visit in the House, the Speaker said they expect to reach Ayodhya by 11.30 am. The members will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple and then bay obeisance at the Ram Mandir from 12.30 pm to 2.00 pm.

Arrangements have been made there for lunch, after which the bus for returning to Lucknow would start by 3.15 pm, he added.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lakhs of people watched the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI AR NAV RPA