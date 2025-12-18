UP Assembly speaker seeks parties’ cooperation for smooth conduct of Winter session

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation for the smooth conduct of the Winter session of the state assembly commencing from December 19, saying the House functions effectively only with collective participation.

Addressing an all-party meeting convened at the Vidhan Bhavan here, Mahana said several important issues were discussed positively during the previous session.

He said that constructive, logical and fact-based debates on public issues, with the cooperation of all parties, could help find meaningful solutions to people’s problems, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister and Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath said the state assembly is an important platform to articulate public aspirations and the current session would provide an opportunity for substantive discussions on key issues as well as proposed legislations.

He stressed that while discussing bills, their real concept and intent should be properly presented in the House.

The chief minister said debates held in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly have become a source of inspiration for legislatures across the country.

He assured that the government would participate positively in all discussions, respond constructively to every question raised by the Opposition and make efforts to arrive at solutions in line with the suggestions given, the statement said.

Referring to the previous session, Adityanath said a continuous 27-hour meaningful discussion was held in the last session on the ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision Document–2047’, making UP the only state to have undertaken such an exercise.

He said around 98 lakh suggestions have been received from across the state on the vision document, which is being prepared in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, and the entire discussion is being compiled in book form.

The chief minister also said that December 26 is observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s two 'sahibjade'-- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

Their sacrifice, he said, laid a strong foundation for the protection of the nation and faith.

Adityanath further said the Election Commission of India has launched a large-scale Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign to remove discrepancies in the electoral rolls, with public representatives extending cooperation.

The exercise, he said, would strengthen democracy by ensuring the inclusion of genuine voters.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state has made unprecedented progress in every sector under the chief minister’s leadership and that the House can function smoothly only with cooperation between the treasury benches and the Opposition.

He added that the government has taken cognisance of issues raised by members.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Nishad Party, Congress, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and the Bahujan Samaj Party assured full cooperation for the uninterrupted conduct of House proceedings, the statement said.

Nishad Party leader and Fisheries Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad was also present at the meeting. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK