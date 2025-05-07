UP assembly speaker, state Congress chief visit Pahalgam attack victim's residence in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), May 7 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Congress's state chief Ajay Rai on Wednesday visited Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's house here and consoled the bereaved family.

Their visit comes on the day the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

After paying tributes to Dwivedi, Mahana told media persons, "We lost a child. His whole family is sad. Twenty-six innocent civilians were killed. Indian armed forces have now hit the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK and destroyed the terror infrastructures completely." “PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister and defence minister monitored the entire situation throughout the night and we thank our security forces”, Mahana added.

UP Congress president Rai, talking to reporters after his visit, said that he had met the family before -- during the last rites ceremony of Dwivedi and again with Rahul Gandhi.

"The family had been in trauma then and seeing them at the time, one felt that it was time for strict action against the enemies (terrorists)," he told reporters.

“We felt that action must be taken against the enemy country, terrorists must be eliminated, terrorism must be rooted out," he added.

When he was asked about remarks he made earlier when he mocked the Centre for not using the Rafale jets in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Congress leader had used a toy plane labelled Rafale and symbolically hung "nimbu-mirchi" (lemon and chillies) questioning why they aren't being used to "avenge the Pahalgham attack". The remark had drawn sharp reactions from the BJP.

Rai said he was trying to draw the attention of people towards terrorist activities that have increased in the country. People are suffering due to terrorism, he said.