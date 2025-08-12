UP Assembly speaker warns MLA Pallavi Patel for recording ruckus in House

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday issued a warning to Samajwadi Party legislator Pallavi Patel for recording a video of protests in the House, and directed her to delete it immediately.

Mahana also cautioned her that action would be taken if the video was used anywhere.

On the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, SP members were staging a protest before the Speaker’s podium, raising slogans against the government over the Fatehpur issue.

Pallavi Patel, the leader of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), who was elected from Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi on SP ticket, was seen filming the ruckus.

Upon seeing Patel filming the protest, the Speaker instructed her to delete the clip and reiterated that punitive action would be initiated if the video is used anywhere.

Patel had defeated Keshav Prasad Maurya in the 2022 assembly polls from Sirathu.