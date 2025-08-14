UP Assembly unanimously passes 'Developed India-Developed UP' resolution

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to make Uttar Pradesh and India developed and self-reliant by 2047, officials said.

The 24-hour discussion on Vision-2047, which started on Wednesday, concluded on Thursday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's address, after which Speaker Satish Mahana placed the resolution -- 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh, Self-reliant India-Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh' -- in the House for its passing.

Mahana said, "The prime minister has resolved to make the country developed and self-reliant by 2047. The government of India is working rapidly in various fields, making integrated efforts to make this resolution a success.

"As the largest state of the country, Uttar Pradesh is committed to give concrete shape to the concept of 'developed India-developed UP, self-reliant India-self-reliant UP' while discharging its responsibilities." "India will become a developed nation only when the states take concrete and effective steps. To ensure the participation and involvement of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh in the campaign, it is necessary to make it a common discussion and connect the common citizens with this discussion, he added.

The speaker also said the state government is committed to connect every citizen of the state in achieving the resolution of a developed India, for which it started a discussion in the House.

"With the cooperation of NITI Aayog, experts and other institutions, we will give a concrete shape to the vision document of a developed UP by 2047, which will guide us like an action plan in achieving this goal," he said.

After taking members' consent on the proposal, Mahana announced the unanimous passing of the resolution.

Earlier, expressing gratitude to the members, Adityanath said, "187 members of the ruling and opposition parties, including the leader of opposition (Mata Prasad Pandey), participated in this discussion with interest. The platform of democracy strengthened in this manner." For the Developed India-2047 vision, the Assembly organised a continuous 24-hour session from Wednesday to Thursday.

For the discussions, two time periods -- from 1947 to 2017, and from 2017 till now, which is the ongoing tenure of the Adityanath government -- were determined.

While the members of the ruling party counted the achievements of the state government and attacked the previous regimes, the opposition members put forth their suggestions for development while listing the shortcomings of the BJP government. PTI AR CDN ARI