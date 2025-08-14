UP Assembly unanimously passes resolution to increase salary, allowances of its members

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to increase the salary, allowances and pension of its members and ministers, after nearly nine years.

The government will now have an annual expenditure burden of about Rs 105 crore.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav had increased the salary and allowances of MLAs and ministers in 2016.

On Thursday, at the end of the Monsoon Session, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna introduced the Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Member and Minister Comfort Law (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the House, which was unanimously declared passed by Speaker Satish Mahana.

Earlier, Khanna informed that a committee was formed in the last session, after which it was concluded that in this era of inflation, the salary and allowances should be increased.

He said that the salary of MLAs has been increased from Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, the salary of ministers from Rs 40000 to Rs 50000, constituency allowance from Rs 50000 to Rs 75000, railway coupon from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The daily allowance of Rs 2000 given during the session and committee meetings has been increased to Rs 2500, daily allowance for public service has been increased to Rs 2000 from Rs 1500.

Telephone allowance has been increased to Rs 9000 from Rs 6000. Apart from this, pension has also been increased and different rates have been fixed for it. PTI AR CDN MNK MNK