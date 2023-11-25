UP Assembly: Winter session begins on Nov 28, members cannot carry phones, banners into House

Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) The brief Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly begins here on November 28 with the new set of rules coming into effect that prohibit members from carrying mobile phones, banners and posters into the House.

Advertisment

The session will conclude on December 1.

In accordance with the Yogi Adityanath government's commitment to prioritise women empowerment, priority will be given to women members to speak during the session, an official release issued here said on Saturday.

"The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly is set to start on November 28. The new rules and changes approved in the previous session will be implemented from this session," it said.

Advertisment

As part of these changes, leaders will no longer be allowed to bring mobile phones into the House. Additionally, carrying flags and banners into the House during the session will also be prohibited, it said.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, on the first day of the session, the House will take up condolence messages for the current and former members who have passed away.

On November 29, the presentation of demands for supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 and other legislative tasks will be taken up in the second half.

Moreover, supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 will be discussed on November 30, the third day of the session, and the Appropriation Bill will be introduced. Along with this, other legislative tasks will be addressed. PTI SAB RT RT