UP Assembly's Monsoon session to begin from August 11: Notification

Lucknow, Jul 26(PTI) The Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 11, according to an official notification.

The 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has been summoned for its second session this year by Governor Anandiben Patel, officials said.

The session is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, here.

The notification was released by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Principal Secretary of the state assembly.

The last session was held from February 18 to March 5, 2025. PTI CDN RT RT