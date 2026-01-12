UP: Assets worth Rs 11.89 crore of 3 accused attached in insurance scam case

Sambhal (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Property worth over Rs 11.89 crore, acquired through criminal activities by three members of a gang that fraudulently misappropriated insurance money of deceased people, has been attached in Sambhal district, police said on Monday.

According to a statement, police have attached assets of gang members — Sachin Sharma, Gaurav Sharma and Omkareshwar Mishra — who had acquired illegal property worth Rs 9.18 crore, Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 1.26 crore respectively.

Last year, the police's probe had revealed that a gang had been defrauding people by contacting the kin of people who had recently died for details of the deceased. They then used to insure the dead person through forgery and then misappropriate their claim amounts. They also used to target terminally ill people, according to the statement.

This gang was active in over 12 states and had committed a scam worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Following the investigation, over 25 cases were registered in Sambhal district, as well as in Moradabad, Budaun and Amroha districts, and more than 70 accused were arrested and sent to jail.

The investigation also uncovered some murder cases that were committed with the intention of misappropriating insurance money.

The involvement of some ASHA workers, insurance company employees and bank employees in the actions of the accused also came to light.

The attachment proceedings against all these accused have been carried out by the police of Sambhal, Budaun, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, the statement added.