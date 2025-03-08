UP ATS arrests J-K man on charges of anti-national activities

Moradabad (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ulfat Hussain, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, on charges of anti-national activities.

As per a press statement, the arrest was made on Friday following intelligence gathered by the ATS, Saharanpur unit, and allied agencies, which indicated Hussain's alleged involvement in terrorism and his 'wanted' status in connection with a case lodged in 2001.

This case involved charges, including attempted murder (307 IPC), Arms Act violations, POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) violations, and the CLA (Criminal Law Amendment) Act, read the statement.

Hussain was also wanted in connection with the recovery of a cache of weapons and explosives in 2001, including an assault rifle, hand grenades, timers, detonators, explosive material, and live cartridges. A permanent warrant was issued this year for his arrest, and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced.

Investigations revealed that Hussain is allegedly a member of the Najab Jahanuddin terrorist organisation. He reportedly went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to get militant training from 1999 to 2000. He then returned to India and was allegedly planning a major terrorist incident, the statement further said.

The ATS investigation is ongoing. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK