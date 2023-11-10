UP ATS busts illegal telephone exchange in Meerut

Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh ATS has busted an illegal telephone exchange in Meerut and arrested the kingpin.

According to a press statement issued by the ATS on Friday, they busted an illegal mobile exchange being run under Parikshitgarh police station area of the district on Thursday night.

"One Noor Mohammad alias Sakib was arrested for operating the illegal mobile exchange. Several sim boxes, routers, mobile phone and laptops were recovered from his possession," read the statement.

According to ATS officials, illegal telephone exchanges are used to make international phone calls by bypassing the national exchange. The illegal exchange also allows callers to hide their identities.

The ATS has lodged a case under the relevant sections of IPC. Police have sent the arrested accused to jail.