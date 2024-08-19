UP: Aunt among 2 held for kidnapping girl, child rescued

Ballia (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A three-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted from here two days ago, was rescued on Monday and her aunt among two people were arrested, police said.

On Saturday, Krishna Singh from Asan village in Sukhpura lodged a complaint stating that his three-and-a-half-year-old niece had gone missing that morning, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said.

The family members claimed that despite extensive efforts they were unable to find the child.

A case was registered at the Sukhpura police station following and acting on a tip-off a police team managed to rescue the abducted girl safely from Teekhamapur Gali, the police said.

The girl's aunt, Sapna Singh, was arrested along with her accomplice Mohammad Raja and sent to jail, Veer said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ABN OZ NB