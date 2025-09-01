UP: Aunt, nephew killed as speeding truck hits motorcycle

Balrampur (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A woman and her nephew were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck, the police said.

The accident occurred on the Utraula-Basti road when Rajju (24), a resident of Rasoolabad village, was taking his aunt, Chinka (45), to Jogia village in Siddharthnagar.

A truck coming from the opposite side of the road near Kude Bedihar village, allegedly rammed into the motorcycle, killing both on the spot, Circle Officer (Utraula) Raghvendra Pratap Singh said.

The police rushed to the scene, sent the bodies for postmortem and seized the truck as it was allegedly attempting to flee.

Legal proceedings are underway in the matter, Singh added. PTI COR ABN MPL MPL