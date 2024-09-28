UP: Authorities on alert as rivers reach danger mark in some districts after heavy rains

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) Heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh has led to a significant rise in the water level of rivers on Saturday, posing a threat of flooding in some areas as district authorities and relief department are on alert.

According to information provided by the Relief Department, rivers were reported flowing above or near the danger level mark in districts including Siddharth Nagar, Budaun, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Gonda and Kushinagar.

These districts fall either in the Terai belt of the state or are in the catchment area of the lower Himalayan region. Their location makes them prone to flood related incidents due to rains in Nepal and Uttarakhand, it said.

The local administration in the districts along with the relief department are on alert in view of the rise in water level of the rivers.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said, "We are on alert following the heavy rains in the last two days. Personnel posted at our flood outposts and flood shelters are on alert. They have been asked to actively monitor the situation." According to the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded 27.6 mm of rainfall.

Of the 75 districts, 55 have recorded excess rainfall. Several districts, including Gonda, Gorakhpur, Balrampur have recorded more than 150 mm of rain the last 24 hours.

Seven people -- three in Fatehpur, two in Ghazipur and one each in Chitrakoot and Ayodhya -- died in rain-related incidents during this period, officials from the relief department said.

According to information provided by the Office of the Relief Commissioner, administrations in the districts which have received excess rainfall have been advised to keep a watch on the flood situation.