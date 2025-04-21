UP: Ayodhya's six major entry gates to be developed into tourist service centres

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) In a move aimed at providing enhanced amenities to Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop six major entry gates of the holy city into full-fledged tourist service centres.

The development comes amid the ever-rising number of devotees visiting Ayodhya since the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Januray last year.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, gate complexes will be developed at Shri Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, Hanuman, Garuda, and Jatayu gates.

At each of these gates, tourist facilitation centres will be constructed along with 3-star, 2-star and budget hotels, guesthouses, and tourism offices.

The complexes will also include art and craft galleries, food courts, cafeteria, restaurants, amphitheaters, multi-level parking facilities, green areas, and EV charging stations, offering world-class facilities to visitors, the statement said.

The UP Tourism Department has finalized the blueprint, and work on the development projects will be carried out swiftly, it said.

According to the blueprint prepared by the Tourism Department, among the six tourist facilitation centres (TFCs) planned in Ayodhya, the one at Jatayu Gate will be the largest.

Located on Ambedkar Nagar Road, the tourist centre at Jatayu Gate will cover an area of 5.76 hectares.

The gate complexes will also have toilet blocks, petrol and CNG pumps, and open pavilions, the statement added.