UP: Azam Khan freed in case related to forcing people to vacate their dwellings in Dungarpur

Rampur, Jun 10 (PTI) A Rampur court on Monday provided respite to senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan by clearing his name in a case related to loot and indulging in violence by forcing people to vacate their dwellings in Dungarpur area eight years ago.

MP-MLA court judge Vijay Kumar cleared Khan and five other accused in the case related to 2016, said Khan's lawyer Jubair Ahmad.

The court cleared the Samajwadi Party leader of the charges for want of evidence against him in the matter. Khan was charged with hatching a conspiracy in the case.

A total of 12 cases were registered with the Ganj police station of the district in this connection.

The judgement has come in four of these cases out of which Khan has been given clean chit in two cases and awarded punishment in two other cases.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with other cases against him.