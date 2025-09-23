UP: Azam Khan walks out of jail after nearly 2 years; thanks those who prayed for him

Sitapur/Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party founder member Azam Khan was released on bail from Sitapur jail on Tuesday after nearly two years, with party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying the veteran leader has "finally got justice".

Shortly after coming out of jail, Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, thanked those "who prayed for him", while the SP chief vowed to withdraw all "false cases" against the senior leader if his party returned to power in the state.

"I thank all those who prayed for me," Khan told reporters in Bareilly while en route to Rampur, his hometown.

Asked if he believes that justice had been delivered, Khan said, "I can't say that." The 77-year-old former MP also dismissed speculations about his joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"Ask those who are making such claims," he said when asked about reports of him switching sides.

He reached his Jail Road residence in Rampur in the evening after 23 months. A huge crowd of supporters was present there to welcome him. It became difficult for him to reach the door of his house due to the crowd.

Khan greeted his supporters and as soon as he stood near the door of his car, people started shouting slogans 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

Upon entering Rampur district border, Khan's convoy faced barricades put up by police. Only his and his son's vehicles were allowed to proceed. The remaining vehicles would be released after some time, the police said.

Welcoming the court's order, the SP president said Khan is not only a founder member of the SP but has also played a key role in the country's socialist movement.

"Today is a moment of great joy... he has finally got justice," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

The former chief minister alleged that "hundreds of fabricated cases" had been filed against Khan and asserted that once the SP comes to power in UP, "all false cases against Azam Khan and others will be withdrawn".

"Even journalists who have been targeted with fabricated cases will get relief," he added.

Without naming anyone, Yadav alleged that the BJP government withdrew cases against its own leaders after coming to power.

"Just like they withdrew their own cases, we will do the same for those who were falsely implicated," he said, thanking the courts for granting Khan bail.

Meanwhile, SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav rebuffed reports about Khan joining the BSP, terming them as "rumours".

"There is no question of Azam Khan sahab joining any other party. He has been and will always remain with the Samajwadi Party. The SP and its leadership have always stood by Khan sahab and will continue to do so," Shivpal told PTI from Jhansi, adding that he would meet Khan soon.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said even if Khan switched to the BSP, it wouldn't have any impact on the prospects of the BJP in the 2027 assembly polls.

"Whether Khan stays in the SP or joins the BSP, the defeat of both parties is certain in 2027," he said on X.

Reacting to Khan getting bail from the court, BJP's Rampur MLA Akash Saxena, who has filed several cases against the SP leader, said his fight against injustice will continue.

"We have always accorded the highest respect to the judiciary. Whether Azam Khan sahab remains in the SP or sides with the BSP, our fight against injustice would continue unabated," he told PTI.

Khan's family has been among the most influential in west Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district for more than three decades.

Faced with multiple cases over the years, Khan's release came days after the Allahabad High Court recently granted him bail in the Quality Bar land encroachment case in Rampur district last week.

The case pertained to the alleged illegal occupation of the bar premises, with Khan's name added during reinvestigation nearly five years after the FIR was lodged.

Dressed in his trademark white kurta-pyjama and black waistcoat paired with tinted sunglasses, the once influential Khan left the jail premises in a private vehicle on Tuesday afternoon after 23 months behind bars.

He did not speak to reporters outside the jail where a large crowd of party workers and supporters had gathered since morning to receive him.

Khan's sons, Adeeb and Abdullah, were also present, along with several senior leaders, including national secretary and former MLA Anup Gupta, Moradabad MP Ruchi Vira and district president Chatrapati Yadav.

"Azam Khan is the hero of the day. I am here with all his supporters to welcome him. Whatever has to be said, my father will say after coming out of jail," Adeeb told reporters earlier in the day.

Vira said the party would celebrate "the victory of justice".

"We had faith in the judiciary and will continue to have it. No other politician has been harassed as much as he has been," she said.

The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent any untoward incident. Despite the restrictions, supporters managed to reach near the jail in large numbers, leading to traffic congestion. Several vehicles were challaned for violating restrictions.

"There was chaos and rush despite Section 163 being in force. Vehicles were not allowed to come close to the jail, but they somehow managed to reach there. Action had to be taken to avoid further complications," City Circle Officer Vinayak Bhosle said. PTI COR KIS/ABN/AR MAN NAV KSS KSS