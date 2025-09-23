UP: Azam Khan's release delayed, supporters gather outside Sitapur jail

Sitapur: The release of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, which was scheduled for early Tuesday, has been delayed due to pending court proceedings and is now expected later in the day, officials said.

Khan's elder son, Adeeb, accompanied by hundreds of party supporters, gathered outside the Sitapur district jail since morning to receive him.

Speaking to reporters, Adeeb said, "Azam Khan is the hero of the day. I am here with all his supporters to welcome him. I have nothing more to say. Whatever has to be said, my father will say after coming out of jail."

Khan, who is facing multiple cases, is expected to walk out of prison on bail after almost two years of incarceration.

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Sitapur to prevent any untoward incident, but a large number of supporters managed to reach near the jail with their vehicles, causing traffic congestion.

Sitapur traffic police issued challans to several vehicles that had gathered in violation of restrictions.

"There was chaos and rush despite Section 163 being in force. Vehicles were not allowed to come close to the jail, but they somehow managed to reach there. Action had to be taken to avoid further complications," City Circle Officer Vinayak Bhosle said.

Several SP leaders, including national secretary and former MLA Anup Gupta and district president Chatrapati Yadav, were also present outside the jail to welcome Khan.