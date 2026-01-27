UP: Baby's head severed during delivery in Bulandshahr; ASHA worker, midwife booked

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A newborn baby boy's head got severed during delivery as an ASHA worker and a midwife allegedly forced the birth despite complications in Bulandshahr district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused are absconding, and a search for them is on, police said.

Jhamman, a resident of Rutha village, stated in his complaint to the police that his pregnant wife, Rajkumari, experienced labour pain at around 9 am on January 25, and he informed Rupawati, an ASHA worker from the village.

The complaint further said that instead of calling a government hospital ambulance, the ASHA worker called Jamila, a midwife ('daai') she knew from Nai Basti in Jahangirabad.

Together, Rupawati and Jamila attempted to forcibly deliver the baby despite complications, it said.

When they were unsuccessful, they claimed the baby was in a breech position and allegedly ended up severing the neck of the live newborn during their attempts. Most of the baby's body came out of the woman's genitals, while the head remained inside her womb, according to the complaint.

The ASHA worker and Jamila then allegedly abandoned the woman in critical condition and fled the scene.

The victim was then taken to a hospital in Bulandshahr, from where she was referred to Meerut; she is receiving treatment there, police said.

Jahangirabad SHO Sanjesh Kumar said a case has been registered against the accused.