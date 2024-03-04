Budaun (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) The official Facebook page of the Budaun district magistrate has been hacked, an official statement said on Monday.

In the statement, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar appealed to people not to respond to any message received from the page.

"Hacking of my administrative Facebook ID 'District Magistrate Badaun' has come to my notice," Kumar said, cautioning people against its misuse and spreading "wrong messages" in the name of the government.

He has also appealed to the public not to respond to any message received from this page or carry out any financial transactions.