UP: Bahraich man injured after being shot at over political rivalry dies during treatment, one held

Bahraich (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man here who was injured after being shot at allegedly due to rivalry over electoral politics died during treatment at a trauma centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused, Mrityunjay Awasthi, was arrested on Saturday evening after he fell from his motorcycle in an inebriated state near Sitadohar of Ikauna area in Shravasti district. A pistol was also recovered from him, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday when family members of the current village head , Seema Awasthi, allegedly opened fire on Rajan Awasthi, son of a former village head of Sopahiya Pyuli village in Hardi area, they added.

Rajan, was critically injured and died during treatment at the hospital late Saturday, a police officer said.

Hardi Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh said an FIR was registered against three people -- Seema's husband Sachiv Awasthi, Mrityunjay Awasthi and Shivam Awasthi -- based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother.

Following the news of Rajan’s death, tension prevailed in Sopahiya Pyuli village. Police said the situation is under control and teams have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Family sources said Rajan was scheduled to get married next month.

“Once we receive the post-mortem report from Lucknow, murder charges will be added to the FIR,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh announced that a bike rally scheduled for Sunday in Mehsi assembly constituency to mark eight years of the Yogi Adityanath government has been postponed in view of the incident.