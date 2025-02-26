UP: Ballia court sentences two to life imprisonment in murder case

Ballia, Feb 26 (PTI) A local court has sentenced two men to life in prison for the 2020 murder of a man in the Nagara area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Jitendra and Dharmendra were convicted for fatally shooting one Hiraman due to personal enmity in Bagdaura village in November 2020.

The prosecution said an FIR was registered at Nagara police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Hiraman's son Sintu against six individuals.

After a thorough investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against all six accused.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said District and Sessions Judge Amit Pal Singh, after hearing both sides, sentenced Jitendra and Dharmendra to life in prison on Tuesday.

They were also fined Rs 20,000 each. Failure to pay the fine will lead to an additional year in prison.

However, the other four accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. PTI COR CDN AMJ SZM SZM