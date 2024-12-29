UP: Ballia man for forging SDM's order

Ballia (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A man in Ballia district has been booked for allegedly forging an order in a land-related matter, purportedly issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), police said on Sunday.

Shiv Shankar Yadav, a native of Udho Davani village in the Bansdih Road area, was booked under sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the BNS, based on a complaint by Sadar SDM Atreya Mishra.

Referring to the FIR, SDM Mishra said, "I reviewed the application submitted by Shiv Shankar Yadav dated May 21, 2024, regarding a land measurement issue. The order claimed to be passed by me is fake as it does not bear my signature." Bansdih Road Police Station SHO Akhilesh Pandey said, "The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken after verifying the claims." PTI COR KIS VN VN