UP: Ballia man gets 25-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Ballia (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A man here has been sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in a four-year-old case related to kidnapping and raping a minor girl, an official of the prosecution department said on Friday.

The court in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused, the official said.

According to senior public prosecutor P N Swami, the accused, Ajay Rajbhar, a resident of Banahara village under Sikandarpur police station limits, kidnapped a minor from another village on August 31, 2021 and raped her.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered against Rajbhar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against Rajbhar in the court.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant on Thursday held Rajbhar guilty of the charges and pronounced the sentence, Swami said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK