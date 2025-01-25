UP: Ballia man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, murder of woman in 9-year-old case

Ballia (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him in a nine-year-old case of rape and murder of a woman, officials said on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, the body of an unidentified woman was found at a primary school in a village in Nagra area on March 31, 2016.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by the school's principal against an unidentified individual, they said.

During the investigation, police identified the accused as Khalid Ansari from Isari Salempur village in Nagra area. A charge sheet was filed against Ansari under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape).

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that after hearing arguments from both sides, Additional District Judge Ram Kripal on Friday sentenced the accused to life in prison.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, he added. PTI COR OZ OZ