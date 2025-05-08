UP: Bangladeshi woman held for illegal stay

Barabanki (UP), May 8 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman was taken into custody for residing illegally here, police said Thursday.

The woman, identified as Asmaul Khan (27), who came to India on a tourist visa and got married to a local, was detained by the police on Wednesday.

She was questioned by the Intelligence Bureau and other investigative agencies, officials said.

A local named Salman, currently in Dubai, became friends with a Bangladeshi national there, who later arranged his sister Asmaul's marriage with Salman.

Two years ago, Salman married Asmaul in Bangladesh and brought her to India on a tourist visa.

The couple reportedly solemnized their marriage again on August 29, 2023, in India, however, her visa expired in January 2024.

Despite the expiration, Asmaul continued to reside in the village and gave birth to a daughter during her unauthorized stay.

On January 12, 2025, Salman returned to Dubai for work, leaving Asmaul with her mother-in-law.

Asmaul's Bangladeshi identity was revealed when her Aadhaar details were sought during the process of procuring her daughter's birth certificate.

Authorities were alerted following which the police, led by Circle Officer Jagatram Kannaujia, reached the village and took in Asmaul for questioning.

During interrogation, discrepancies surfaced regarding her immigration status after which IB and intelligence units arrived for further investigation.

Asmaul is a resident of Comilla district in Bangladesh, police said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi Embassy has been alerted and further proceedings will follow as per diplomatic instructions, the CO said.