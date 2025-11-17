UP: Bank manager among 3 booked for bid to release Rs 55 lakh on forged papers

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Police have booked a bank branch manager and two others for allegedly attempting to release over Rs 55 lakh on forged documents submitted for importing scrap from a purported firm in Abu Dhabi, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said scrap trader Sikandar planned to import aluminium scrap from Sinomat Trading and Recycling Company in Dubai. Harshit Parekhar, owner of a Mumbai-based export firm, gave him the WhatsApp number of one Javed, claiming he was the company's agent.

Javed allegedly insisted on a payment guarantee and asked Sikandar to issue a letter of credit of Rs 55.74 lakh, which he submitted at ICICI Bank's Main Road branch.

According to the FIR, Sikandar went to Dubai on October 25 to inspect the consignment, but found no office at the address provided and no trace of Javed. He later learnt Javed and his associates were allegedly fraudsters.

On October 28, Sikandar emailed the bank, warning not to release the money.

Manglik said that despite this, the bank tried to process the payment on November 11, citing a document it claimed to have received from the purported company.

The trader alleged that even bank staff had earlier flagged the document as suspicious, but the branch manager still moved ahead, indicating possible collusion.

An FIR has been filed against Javed, Parekhar, the unidentified owners of the alleged company, and the bank manager, police said, adding that an investigation into the case is underway. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ