UP: Barber held for spitting on customer's face, shop bulldozed

Kannauj (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A barber here was arrested a day after a video of him applying his spit on a customer's face made rounds on social media, police said on Thursday.

The barber’s makeshift shop was bulldozed by the local administration.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, "We received a report regarding a video in which a barber, Yusuf, was seen applying his spit on the face of a customer. Acting on the complaint we arrested him on Wednesday night." According to the police, the incident occurred a fortnight ago but the video was posted online recently and it began doing rounds on Wednesday.

"The accused is seen applying some cream on the face of the customer in the video. While doing so he stops, spits in his palms and applies it on the customer’s face," Circle Officer Kapoor Kumar said.

The local administration on Thursday reached the spot and bulldozed the makeshift salon.

"The salon was made using tin sheets and was an encroachment. It was removed with a bulldozer today," the CO said. PTI COR CDN NB