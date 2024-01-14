UP: Bareilly cop suspended over 'indecent message' to woman constable

Bareilly (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A sub-inspector was suspended here for allegedly sending an "indecent message" to a woman constable and harassing her, a police official said on Sunday. A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter, they said.

In a complaint sent to Bareilly Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, the woman constable said that the SI misbehaved with her and shared evidence of the "indecent message" sent to her on the phone, Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

In response to the complaint, the SSP asked the SHO of Bhamora police station to probe the matter.

The SHO's investigation report showed "gross negligence and indiscipline" by Sub-Inspector Chandrapal Singh, and said that he had misbehaved with the constable.

The report said Singh had sent "unnecessary messages" on WhatsApp and acted contrary to his official responsibilities, "tarnishing the image of the police", the SP said.

Following the SHO's report, the SSP suspended the sub-inspector on Saturday night and handed over the departmental inquiry into the matter to the Circle Officer of Aonla, Mishra added. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY