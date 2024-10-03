UP-based athlete Shapath Bharadwaj gets Olympic Solidarity scholarship to study in Greece

Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) Shapath Bharadwaj, a 22-year-old international shotgun shooting athlete from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, has been awarded a full scholarship by the Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to study in Greece.

The scholarship will enable Bharadwaj to pursue a Master's degree in 'Olympic Studies, Organisation and Management of Olympic Events' at the International Olympic Academy at Olympia, Greece.

In a statement, Shapath said, "Pursuing this master's degree from the IOA will certainly help me in understanding Olympic values and sports in a holistic manner. Getting selected for the programme was indeed a significant moment. I am sure it will not only strengthen my sports career, but I will also be able to contribute to nurturing and propagating Olympic values and ethos." Back home in Meerut, his mother Swati Sharma said Shapath is the only Indian athlete among a total of 30 students worldwide selected for this prestigious two-year programme.

"The selection process involved screening and interviews conducted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), where the chairperson PT Usha recommended his name from a pool of applicants," Sharma said.

PT Usha and IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer have congratulated Shapath for his selection.

The Olympic Solidarity awards full scholarships to only 10 out of the selected candidates, making Shapath's achievement more special, she said.

The master's degree programme, affiliated with the University of Peloponnese, is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of Olympic events, their organisation and management, as well as the values and ethos of the Olympics.

Olympia, Greece, is historically significant as the birthplace of the modern Olympic Games.

Shapath made a mark in the international shooting arena, having won 10 international medals while representing the Indian team in various championships, world cups, and Grand Prix events.

He equalled the world record in the Trap event by scoring 49 out of 50 at the Shotgun Showdown Challenge 2024 in Delhi, his family said.

He previously held a national title as the Junior National Champion in the Trap event in 2021 and achieved the personal best world ranking of 18 at the age of just 16 years, it added. PTI KIS MNK MNK