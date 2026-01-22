UP-based couple, their teenage daughter killed as truck hits motorcycle in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Jan 22 (PTI) A couple and their teenage daughter from Uttar Pradesh were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Chandrapal (45), a resident of Jalaun in UP, his wife Rajshree (40), and their daughter Arpita (18).

A relative of the deceased said the couple was in Gwalior for their daughter's engineering Joint Entrance Examination.

Official Mathura Prasad of Bijauli police station told reporters that some people informed the police about the accident that took place near Ratwai.

But by the time the police could provide help to the victims, the trio was dead, he said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The collision took place around 3.30 pm, following which the driver abandoned the truck and fled. A search is underway for him, Prasad said.

Pradeep Kumar, a relative of the deceased, said that Chandrapal was his brother-in-law and had come from Jalaun with his wife to help his daughter appear for an examination.

They had gone to the examination center on a motorcycle and the accident occurred while they were returning, he said. PTI COR BNS MAS NP