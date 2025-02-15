UP: Basic Education Department officer suspended over allegations of misbehaviour with BJP leader

Ballia(UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A Basic Education Department officer in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended following allegations of misbehavior with a local BJP leader, District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Singh said on Saturday.

"Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, the block education officer working in Hanumanganj, has been suspended following a complaint of misbehaviour with a mandal president of the BJP. Tiwari is also facing accusations of harassing female teachers," Singh said, declining to elaborate further about the incident.

According to Singh, the suspension order was issued by the additional director of the department. Further details regarding the specific nature of the alleged misbehaviour and the ongoing investigation are awaited. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK MNK