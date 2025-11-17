UP Basic Education Minister calls for ensuring access to quality education for all

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Access to quality education, proper facilities, and a safe learning environment must be prioritised, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh told officials on Monday, while stressing that hurdles in any student's learning or development would not be tolerated.

Reviewing departmental progress at Yojana Bhawan here, he demanded dedicated effort from all staff, standard facilities for girls, and fair treatment of teachers.

There is no substitute for hard work, and comfort can become a silent obstacle, the minister said.

"Quality education, smooth facilities, and a safe learning environment must remain top priorities. Hurdles in any student's learning or development will not be tolerated," Singh said.

He told officials of the Basic Education Department to ensure that Rs 1,200 much reach every parent for their children's uniforms through direct benefit transfer.

Highlighting the government's special focus on Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, the minister said girls should not face any difficulty.

"Regular inspection of activities is mandatory. Women officers should communicate separately with girls. Vacant posts in the schools should be filled on priority," he said.

The minister instructed officials not to issue show-cause notices to teachers for a delay of 15-20 minutes, and decisions should be made only after hearing the logical reason for the delay.

Action should be taken only when the cause for delay is unreasonable, he said, emphasising that under no circumstances should teachers' morale go down.