UP being positioned as country's leading data hub: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government is positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading data centre hub in the country, unveiling a series of budgetary measures to accelerate growth in emerging technologies such as data centres, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing the House, Adityanath said the government has set a target of achieving 5 gigawatt data centre capacity in the state by 2030.

Four to five large data centre clusters are being planned and necessary arrangements have already been initiated, he said, adding that the initiative will help create a high-tech ecosystem and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

The chief minister also announced a provision of Rs 100 crore in the budget for the formation of a State Data Authority to strengthen data governance and infrastructure in the state.

Highlighting the growing role of robotics, Adityanath said several tasks that were once considered physically strenuous and inhuman, such as loading and unloading heavy goods, can now be carried out through robotic systems.

He noted that drone technology has already begun replacing manual pesticide spraying in agriculture, reducing health risks to farmers.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to develop a Centre of Excellence as part of a drone hub initiative, he said, adding that the government has now launched a Robotics Mission with a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore.

Calling AI a "game changer", Adityanath said that the state government will provide free access to AI tools to 25 lakh youths in Uttar Pradesh as part of a major new programme.

Referring to the recent AI Summit inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the chief minister said discussions at the summit highlighted the transformative potential of AI and the need for skilled manpower.

He said Uttar Pradesh, where 56 to 60 per cent of the population is of working age, aims to equip its youth with skills in AI, data science, robotics, machine learning and drone technology.

The government will also promote the establishment of AI hubs to boost startups and innovation in sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture, he said.

Adityanath added that AI can play a crucial role in precision farming by helping farmers with weather forecasting, soil health analysis and early warning systems for pest attacks.

AI can also open up new opportunities for youth in e-commerce and supply chain management, he added.