UP: Bhadohi family court's clerk booked for rape

Bhadohi (UP), May 8 (PTI) A woman pursuing a maintenance case against her husband has accused a clerk of a family court here of rape, police said Thursday.

According to police, the 27-year-old victim is currently involved in a maintenance dispute with her husband at the Bhadohi Family Court.

She alleged that Siddharth Singh, a clerk employed at the same court, obtained her contact information from her case file and initiated communication with her.

Circle Officer (CO) Chaman Singh Chawda said on Thursday, "The victim has accused Singh of engaging in obscene conversations, sending inappropriate messages, and committing indecent acts against her over a period spanning from January 1, 2023, to March 25, 2025." "He allegedly threatened to sabotage her maintenance case by influencing court officials and also threatened to disseminate her videos to defame her," said the CO, quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case on April 30 under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, CO added.