UP: Bhadohi's Kashi Naresh PG College to be upgraded to university

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has approved the establishment of 'Kashi Naresh University in Bhadohi by upgrading the Kashi Naresh Government Post Graduate College, in a move to strengthen the reach and quality of higher education in the state.

According to an official statement issued here on Wednesday, the state government will amend the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973, through the proposed Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Necessary modifications are being planned in Sections 4, 50, and 52 of the Act, along with the relevant schedules, to facilitate the formal establishment of the new university, it said.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the government's objective is to ensure that students from rural and backward regions can pursue higher education in their home districts.

Once operational, the Kashi Naresh University will not only provide better academic facilities for local students but also give new impetus to educational activities across eastern Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The state government has been taking steps to ensure accessible, employment-oriented, and research-driven higher education, which includes setting up new universities, expanding institutional autonomy, and promoting excellence, the minister added.