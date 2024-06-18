UP: Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar warns of protest against 'atrocities' on Dalits

Aligarh (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and newly elected MP from Nagina Chandrashekhar Azad Tuesday warned of a statewide agitation by underprivileged sections if "atrocities" against Dalits and weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh were not controlled.

He was speaking to reporters after participating in a protest against the recent abduction and killing of a Dalit youth in Aligarh.

Azad alleged that some policemen investigating the case have been negligent and should be punished.

"If the police had acted immediately after Gaurav's abduction, he would have been alive," he claimed.

Azad demanded a "fast-track investigation" into the entire episode, Rs 50 lakh compensation to the victim's family and a government job for one of Gaurav's kin.

He said his party "will not rest by merely protesting, but will enter the mainstream electoral politics of Uttar Pradesh." Azad also said that his party will field candidates in the upcoming assembly by-elections in the state. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT