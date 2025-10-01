UP: Bhojpuri folk singer booked as inquiry finds his post on 'bad quality' of Anganwadi food false

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A Bhojpuri folk singer here was booked on Wednesday after a magisterial inquiry found his complaint about poor quality of nutritional supplements distributed to children at government Anganwadi centres to be false.

According to a district administration official, the singer, Rajesh Kumar Gupta alias Rajesh Pardesi, had posted the complaint on social media platform X on September 17 and tagged the chief minister and several media houses.

His post alleged that the supplementary nutrition provided at the Anganwadi centres was of "very bad quality." Following this, District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, said Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Jitendra Upadhyay.

The investigation concluded that the quality of the nutritional supplement was in fact "very good" and the post was made to defame the department's image, he said.

Upadhyay confirmed that an FIR was lodged based on the district magistrate's order.

Police said that a case was registered on September 30 based on the complaint filed by CDPO Jitendra Upadhyay against Rajesh Pardesi, a resident of Gahar Pur in Bhadohi.

Further legal action is being pursued, they said.