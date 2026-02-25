UP: Bhojpuri singer chases anchor with sandal after obscene remarks at event

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) An event anchor has been booked for allegedly making obscene remarks and issuing threats against a Bhojpuri singer during a cultural programme here, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the event making rounds on social media shows the singer purportedly taking off her sandal and chasing the anchor on stage during the live show.

The altercation began after the anchor allegedly made objectionable comments against her while addressing the audience.

In her complaint, the singer, a native of Bihar’s Saran district who is popular for her live performances, alleged that she lost her temper after hearing the remarks and ran towards the anchor with her sandal.

The video shows the anchor, Mukesh Rai from Ara district in Bihar, purportedly running off the stage.

Police said the singer met Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi on Tuesday evening and submitted a written complaint.

She said she was invited to perform at a 'bahubhoj' (post-wedding feast) ceremony hosted by Girijesh Shukla for his daughter on February 21.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law against the anchor at the Cantt police station. "Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence," SP Tyagi said.

Police said the matter is under investigation.