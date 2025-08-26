UP: Biker charred to death after coming in contact with live wire in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died of electrocution on Tuesday when his motorcycle came in contact with a high-tension power line that had snapped and fallen here on the road, police said.
The victim, Taslim of Mughalpura village, was on his way to sell cosmetic and household items in Bani Hardu village when he was electrocuted.
His body was charred beyond recognition, and his motorcycle and his goods were gutted, police said.
Angry villagers blocked the road demanding compensation for the family and action against the power department for alleged negligence.
Police and electricity department officials pacified the crowd by assuring assistance to the bereaved family.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, and traffic has been restored, police added. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY