UP bizman collapses, dies while dancing at wedding anniversary celebration

Bareilly, Apr 4 (PTI) A 45-year-old shoe trader suffered a fatal heart attack while dancing with his wife during their 25th wedding anniversary celebration here.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at a banquet hall in Bareilly's Shahabad locality, where family and friends had gathered for the occasion.

Video footage of the event shows Wasim dancing with his wife Farah lightly for about two minutes, smiling as relatives clapped along. Without any visible distress, he suddenly stepped aside, lost balance, and collapsed.

Family members rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a heart attack and was declared dead on arrival.

Baradari police station in-charge Dhananjay Pandey said the family did not inform authorities about the death.

"Had they reported it, a post-mortem could have been conducted to determine the exact cause of death," he said.

Senior cardiologist Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, analysing the video, suggested that Wasim may have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

"In such cases, the heart abruptly stops functioning, often due to undiagnosed coronary artery blockages," he explained.

Many individuals mistake early symptoms for gas or muscle pain, and if they engage in strenuous activity like dancing, it can trigger a cardiac arrest.

He advised regular health check-ups to prevent such occurrences.

Wasim was laid to rest on Thursday, with grieving relatives recalling how he had eagerly planned the anniversary celebrations in advance, unaware that the joyous occasion would turn tragic.