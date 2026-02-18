UP BJP adopts 'worker-centric' model to strengthen cadre engagement ahead of 2027 assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP has introduced a "worker-centric" model to strengthen its direct engagement with party cadre ahead of the 2027 state assembly polls.

Under the new framework, state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary will hold regular meetings with party workers at the party's state headquarters to directly hear their grievances and suggestions, sources said.

A monthly district-level review mechanism will also be instituted to assess the ground-level status of government schemes and whether beneficiaries are receiving the benefits, they said.

"It's a significant organisational move. The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has introduced a new worker-centric model at its state headquarters aimed at strengthening direct engagement with party cadre ahead of the 2027 elections," a source in the party said.

As part of the strategy, organisational teams will review whether people are actually receiving benefits of the government schemes launched for their welfare.

"The BJP workers and office-bearers will be encouraged to present their views strictly through party forums," the source said.

According to the sources, the model has been designed around a three-point framework -- development, dialogue and organisation.

"Under this worker-centric model, emphasis will be placed on organisational discipline, monitoring of development schemes and direct communication with people. It is a key corrective step to address party cadres' dissatisfaction ahead of the 2027 assembly elections," the source said.

"The leadership has indicated that strict action will be taken against leaders deviating from the party line," he added. PTI PK RHL