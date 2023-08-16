UP: BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan files nomination for Ghosi Assembly bypoll

Mau (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan, a Samajwadi Party rebel, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the bypoll to Ghosi Assembly seat here.
Chauhan was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party chief Sanjay Nishad and their supporters.
Elected last year on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, Chauhan quit the party and joined the BJP in July.
The bypoll, which will be held on September 5, is being seen as a straight contest between the ruling BJP and the SP. The counting of votes will be held on September 8.
The Ghosi bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Chauhan.
Though the bypoll outcome will have no major impact on the BJP's tally in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the party will make all efforts to snatch the seat from the SP to assert its popularity among the non-Yadav OBC voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.
The SP, which announced Sudhakar Singh, a Rajput, as its candidate for the seat, would also will like to defeat the BJP to send a strong message to its core voters in the state.
The bypoll to the Ghosi Assembly constituency is the first election in the state to take place after the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA and the SBSP joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Chauhan was the forest and environment minister in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government during its first term before he resigned from the Council of Ministers in January 2022 and joined the SP.
SP's Sudhakar Singh was the MLA from Ghosi from 2012 to 2017. Earlier, he had represented the Nathupur (Madhuban after delimitation) Assembly seat.
In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, he had lost to BJP's Fagu Chauhan from Ghosi.
In the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 255 MLAs, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have 13 MLAs and 6 MLAs respectively. New NDA partner SBSP has 6 MLAs in the Assembly.
The SP has 108 MLAs, its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has 9 MLAs while the Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik have 2 MLAs each and the BSP has 1 MLA. PTI COR CDN CDN KVK KVK