UP BJP chief warns its legislators, says caste-based activities against party ethos

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday cautioned party legislators against indulging in any form of negative or identity-based politics, asserting that such activities are not in conformity with the BJP's constitution and ideological principles.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhary said reports in a section of the media about certain BJP representatives organising a special feast during the recent Assembly session and holding discussions centred around a particular community had been taken seriously.

During the Assembly session, a number of Brahmin BJP MLAs held a meeting in the state capital and photos of it also went viral on social media.

Chaudhary said the party had held detailed discussions with the concerned public representatives and clearly conveyed that any such activity was not in line with the party's constitutional traditions.

"The BJP is a party rooted in principles and ideals. It does not believe in politics based on family, class or caste," he said.

The state BJP chief said all legislators had been advised to exercise caution in future, adding that such activities send out a wrong message in society.

When contacted, BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi, who had attended the meeting, told PTI that the meeting was an informal one but they would be careful in future.

"We will desist from such meetings if the party does not want it or feels that it will not help the party's cause. We are with the party and will abide by its directives," he said when reminded about the party chief's directives against such meeting.

Chaudhary warned, "If any BJP public representative repeats such actions in the future, it will be treated as indiscipline in accordance with the party constitution." He said the BJP was pursuing inclusive and all-encompassing politics in India's diverse democracy, and stressed that the opposition, which practises family-centric politics, would need to redefine itself in keeping with the changing political realities and development-oriented aspirations.

The UP BJP chief said the development-centric politics and nationalism exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rendered caste-based politics of the opposition increasingly irrelevant in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP has established a model of social justice and inclusive politics in the state. This development-oriented approach has defeated heirs of caste-based politics," he said.

Claiming that political parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress faced an uncertain future in the evolving political scenario, Chaudhary alleged that they were resorting to baseless narratives against the BJP and party MLAs should avoid such a scenario.

He reiterated that the BJP legislators function within the party's discipline and dignity, and should refrain from lending credence to any negative political narrative.