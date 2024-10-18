UP BJP claims victory in cooperative sugarcane development committee, mill association polls

Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) The BJP asserted on Friday that it has achieved "significant success" in the cooperative sugarcane development committee and sugar mill association elections across Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the party had won 148 of the 151 seats in the cooperative sugarcane development committee elections.

"The BJP is the true advocate for sugarcane farmers, and this positive outcome in the elections for the sugarcane committee and sugar mill association reflects that," he said.

Chaudhary said these elections were held for the first time in nine years, resulting in a substantial number of BJP candidates emerging victorious.

"The BJP has waved its flag high in the cooperative sugarcane development committee and sugar mill association elections," he added.

He said the party secured victory in all 25 seats of the cooperative sugar mill association. Earlier, there were elections for delegates and directors, in which thousands of BJP delegates and over 1,500 directors were elected, he said.

The election process for the sugarcane committees took place from September 23 to October 18 with BJP candidates winning in several prominent districts, including Meerut, Rampur, Pilibhit, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor, he said.

Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the farmers for their support, saying, "Thanks to everyone's efforts, the BJP has received such a massive mandate." PTI AR KIS RHL