UP: BJP corporator's son slaps sub-inspector in Varanasi, beaten up by people

Varanasi (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was allegedly slapped by a BJP corporator's son in Varanasi, officials said on Friday, adding that the people present at the scene then beat up the accused.

Police rescued him from the spot and took him to the police station, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Chowk police station area.

According to DCP Gaurav Banswal, a case has been registered against the corporator's son, Himanshu Srivastava, in connection with the incident, and he is being sent to jail.

Himanshu is the son of the BJP corporator from Hukulganj, Brijesh Chandra Srivastava. PTI COR NAV PRK