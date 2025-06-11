UP: BJP district president expelled over controversial video

Gonda (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) BJP Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap was expelled on Wednesday by the party after a video showing him in a purported obscene act with a woman went viral on social media.

In a letter issued on Wednesday to Kashyap, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla wrote, "The explanation provided by you is not satisfactory, and your conduct falls under gross indiscipline. Therefore, following instructions from the state president, you are hereby expelled from the party with immediate effect." The controversial video, recorded on April 12, 2025, through the CCTV camera at the BJP office, surfaced on social media in late May, police sources said.

It purportedly shows Kashyap arriving at the office at 9.34 pm, followed by a woman who exits the car and heads upstairs, where the alleged obscene act takes place on the staircase.

The woman seen in the video, said to be a BJP worker, later filed a police complaint at the Chhapia Police Station.

In her FIR against unknown persons, she alleged the video was doctored and circulated as part of a political conspiracy to malign her and Kashyap's reputation.

She described Kashyap as a "brother-like figure" and denied any inappropriate relationship, the police said.

The investigation into the case is being handled by the in-charge inspector (crime) of Mankapur Police Station. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL