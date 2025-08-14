UP: BJP hails 'historic' Vision 2047 debate, opposition calls it diversionary

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's special 24-hour session on the state's 'Vision 2047' document witnessed contrasting narratives, with leader of ruling BJP and allies hailing the exercise as a historic step towards holistic development, while the opposition dismissed it as a diversion from pressing issues.

As the marathon discussion which started on Wednesday continued on Thursday morning as well, some legislators spoke to PTI Videos outside the Assembly hall sharing the views on the special session.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pallavi Patel said that while the Vision 2047 initiative was a good start, a 24-hour discussion was insufficient to determine the state's future. She argued that all 403 MLAs should have the chance to speak, and criticised the government's claims on law and order, alleging that criminals' morale was higher than ever.

Congress legislator Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' expressed disappointment that the ruling party's speeches focused either on criticising previous governments or touting current achievements, without presenting a concrete roadmap for the future.

SP MLA Sangram Singh accused the government of avoiding immediate issues such as inflation, unemployment, and flood management in Prayagraj, alleging the session was aimed at distracting the public.

SP MLA RK Verma claimed ministers lacked a real grasp of the Vision document, relying solely on written notes.

Party colleague Tej Pratap Yadav said the government had failed to fulfil promises from its 2017 and 2022 manifestos and was now using Vision 2047 as a political gimmick ahead of future elections.

BJP leader and minister Jayendra Pratap Singh Rathore welcomed the opposition's participation and credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for initiating a discussion that would yield ideas crucial for the state's development.

SBSP chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar highlighted goals such as expanding Atal Residential Schools to all 75 districts and reversing rural-to-urban migration by 2047.

BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava said Uttar Pradesh's progress was essential to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of making India a developed nation by 2047, praising the session for encouraging ideas on comprehensive growth.

Minister Anil Rajbhar called the debate "historic" and said it provided detailed departmental roadmaps for the future.

The session also saw emotional moments, with SP MLA Pooja Pal thanking CM Adityanath for addressing her long-pending grievances and for his "zero tolerance" policy against crime, citing action against mafia elements like Atiq Ahmed. PTI KIS DV DV DV