UP: BJP issues show-cause notice to former MP, ex-district chiefs for ‘indiscipline’

Kanpur (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh BJP has issued a show-cause notice to ex-MP Anil Shukla Warsi and two former district presidents of Kanpur Dehat, Manoj Shukla and Rajesh Tiwari, for “serious indiscipline” and statements that “tarnished” the party’s image.

Signed by BJP state general secretary and MLA Govind Narain Shukla, the notice asked the three leaders to explain their conduct within seven days.

The party has warned that failure to submit a “satisfactory explanation” could invite disciplinary action.

Party sources said the trio’s recent activities and remarks, which were widely circulated on social media, were seen as violations of party discipline and damaging to its public image.

When contacted by PTI, Manoj Shukla said he addressed a press conference at Akbarpur on Monday, where he levelled 22 allegations, including claims of caste-based factionalism in the local BJP unit.

Warsi has also been under the spotlight for his controversial statements that went viral on social media.

